    Philips Support

    Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?

    Published on 02 March 2026

    During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers, and beard trimmers.

    This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.

    Please note:

    • To ensure optimal product performance, do not remove this grease.
    • There is no need to add any additional lubrication to the pin.
    • The grease can withstand routine cleaning of the product.

    Please refer to the image below as an example.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: BG3470/15 , BT5780/15 , BT3617/15 , MG7940/15 , HC3525/15 , BT1233/14 , BT1233/15 , HC5630/15 , BT5502/15 , HC3520/15 , BT3216/14 , HC3505/15 , BT3206/14 , MG7710/15 , BT1214/15 , MG3730/15 , MG7720/15 , MG5720/15 , QC5170/00 , QG3150/30 , QC5055/00 , QG3380/17 , BT5200/15 , QC5380/32 , HC3410/15 , HC7450/80 , HC5440/80 , HC5440/15 , HC5410/83 , HC3420/15 , HC5446/15 , QC5132/15 , QC5130/15 , BT7085/32 , BT9295/32 , BT9290/32 , QC5115/15 , QG3330/17 , QG3360/17 , QG3330/18 , QC5560/15 , QC5580/15 , QC5570/15 , QG3320/15 , QG3332/23 , QG3352/16 , QG3380/16 , QG3371/16 , QG3340/16 , QC5390/80 , QC5365/80 , QC5380/15 , QC5360/32 , QG3030/10 , QC5335/80 , QG3270/32 , QC5500/50 , QC5345/15 , QC5330/15 , QG3280/32 , QG3250/32 , QG3260/32 , QC5350/80 , QC5510/15 , QC5530/15 , QC5550/15 , QC5770/80 , QG3030/20 , QG3190/00 , QC5000/00 , QG3190/01 , QC5005/10 , QC5070/00 , QC5090/00 , QG3080/10 , QC5050/00 , QG3020/10 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

