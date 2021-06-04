If you see a shower or bath symbol printed on your groomer, it means that your device is waterproof. It can be safely cleaned with water and used while taking a shower or a bath. For safety reasons, these waterproof groomers can only be used cordless and will not turn on if they are connected to the power supply.

Note: Please keep in mind that the symbols on your Philips Groomer vary per model type. If you are still unsure whether it is safe to clean your Philips Groomer with water then please contact us for further support.