Philips Support

I'm feeling pain or discomfort while pumping

While some initial tenderness can be normal, pumping should not be painful. Pain while pumping or pumping discomfort is often caused by an incorrect cushion/flange, breast shield or insert size, pump positioning, suction settings, or worn pump parts.

Pumping should feel like a rhythmic pulling sensation. It should not feel sharp, burning, pinching, or painful.

Pain and stress may interfere with your milk ejection (let-down) reflex, which can make milk removal less effective. Comfortable pumping supports both milk flow and your overall pumping experience.

If you experience severe pain, bleeding, broken skin, or signs of infection, stop using the pump and consult a healthcare professional.