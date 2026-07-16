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    Philips Support

    I'm feeling pain or discomfort while pumping

    Published on 16 July 2026

    While some initial tenderness can be normal, pumping should not be painful. Pain while pumping or pumping discomfort is often caused by an incorrect cushion/flange, breast shield or insert size, pump positioning, suction settings, or worn pump parts.

    Pumping should feel like a rhythmic pulling sensation. It should not feel sharp, burning, pinching, or painful.

    Pain and stress may interfere with your milk ejection (let-down) reflex, which can make milk removal less effective. Comfortable pumping supports both milk flow and your overall pumping experience.

    If you experience severe pain, bleeding, broken skin, or signs of infection, stop using the pump and consult a healthcare professional.

    Using a suction level that is too high can cause discomfort, nipple soreness, and pain while pumping. Express milk comfortably and efficiently by pumping at your maximum comfortable suction level. To find your maximum comfortable suction level, adjust the suction on your motor unit until you reach the highest level you can stand without pain, and then lower it one to two levels from there.

    Your maximum comfortable suction level varies with each pumping session and time of day (especially between daytime and nighttime), so make sure to adjust your settings if you feel any pain or discomfort.

    If pumping becomes painful, reduce the suction level immediately.

    Incorrect positioning can cause discomfort, pain, and reduced milk flow.

    Check that:

    • Your nipple is centered in the cushion/flange or breast shield
    • The cushion/flange or breast shield sits comfortably against the breast
    • The pump is assembled correctly
    • All pump parts are securely connected

    If you are using our hands-free or fully wearable pump, make sure the collection cups are positioned correctly inside your bra before starting a pumping session.

    An incorrect fit is one of the most common causes of pain while pumping.

    Check that:

    • Your nipple moves freely during pumping
    • Pump components fit comfortably
    • Nothing rubs, pinches, causes ongoing redness, or leaves your nipple looking unusually pale after pumping
    • Any cushions/flanges, breast shields, or inserts are the correct size for you

     

    For Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable and Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pumps only

    Your nipple size may change over time. If pumping has become uncomfortable despite previously having a good fit, consider rechecking the size of your breast shield or insert size.

    If your breast shield or insert does not fit correctly, try a different size.

    For Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable Electric Breast Pump  see our FAQ article "How do I choose the correct breast shield/nipple insert size for my Wearable Breast Pump?"

    For Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump  see our FAQ article "How do I choose the correct breast shield/nipple insert size?"

    Worn or damaged pump parts can affect comfort and pumping performance.


    Inspect the silicone membrane and other pump parts for:

    • Tears
    • Cracks
    • Holes
    • Signs of wear or damage


    If any parts are damaged, stop using them and replace them before pumping again.

    Being relaxed and comfortable may help support milk flow and make pumping more comfortable.

    Before pumping:

    • Sit in a comfortable position
    • Look at your baby, think about your baby, or keep a photo nearby to help support milk flow
    • Pump in a calm environment if possible
    • Apply a warm towel to the breast
    • Gently massage the breast before pumping
    • Complete the pump's stimulation mode before switching to expression mode

    If your nipples feel sensitive after pumping:

    • Allow them to dry between sessions
    • Consider using nipple cream if recommended by your healthcare professional
    • Use breast pads or breast shells if needed to help reduce friction

    Always listen to your body. If pain continues, worsens, or occurs during every pumping session, stop using the pump and consult a healthcare professional.

    If you continue to experience pain or discomfort after following the steps above:

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Contact Philips

    We are happy to help you

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