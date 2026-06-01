I cannot set up my devices and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app
Published on 01 June 2026
If you cannot set up your Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
Please check that you have chosen an SSID of a network that supports 2.4 GHz.
Check if the Wi-Fi signal is strong and stable. If the signal is weak, consider moving the baby unit to a different location but no further than five feet (1.5 meters) away from the baby. Or, reset your Wi-Fi router.
Use a Wi-Fi repeater for a stronger signal. Use the same SSID (the network name) and use the same password for the router and the repeater.
Use the same Wi-Fi network for the smart device (mobile phone) and the baby monitor.
Check the LED on the baby unit. If it flashes red (during pairing the app and the baby unit), the entered SSID or Wi-Fi password is wrong. Repeat the setup process with the correct password.
If the LED on the baby unit turns solid red, the baby monitor is connected to the Wi-Fi router but not to the internet. Check if you have internet access using other apps like YouTube, Facebook, etc. If other apps do not respond, fix the internet access. If there is internet access, the server could be temporarily unavailable. Wait for 30 minutes and then repeat the set-up process.
Make sure that other devices do not interfere with the baby monitor. Devices such as microwaves, laptops, etc., may interfere with the Wi-Fi signal. Try a different location or increase the distance between such devices and your baby monitor.
Hold your smart device with the QR code at a suitable distance from the camera on the baby monitor. The distance should be two to six inches (five to 15 centimeters).
If the camera still cannot read the QR code, ensure enough light in the room. Check the display brightness and change it if needed.
If the night mode is enabled, turn it off, adjust the display brightness, and try again.
When the baby monitor has read the QR code, you hear a confirmation sound, and the LED on the baby unit turns white.
A white LED shows the baby unit connected to the Wi-Fi router. The baby monitor is ready to connect to the app.
A green LED indicates it is ready to be connected to the parent unit.
Perhaps there are already three persons monitoring your baby. The app only allows three persons/users to watch simultaneously. If you have administrator rights, you can remove access for one of the guests to be able to watch yourself.
Please note that for the Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor (SCD971, SCD973), the sleep data will be deleted during reset. If you would like to see the data after reset, make screenshots from the App just before it.
To reset, follow the steps below:
On the parent unit, press the Mode button and the True talk back button simultaneously for about 10 seconds.
When the on-screen message asks for confirmation, tap on Continue.
On the baby unit, press the on/off button for more than 10 seconds. The LED flashes between green and orange. The factory reset is completed when the LED turns solid green.
You must update all settings, including the connected Wi-Fi router's SSID (the network name), password, and the app users.
You can now pair the baby monitor with the app again.
Are you still having issues setting up your Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor? If none of these tips help, contact us.