Philips Support

I need to re-pair the baby unit and parent unit of my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor

If you need to re-pair your parent unit and baby unit for any reason, please follow this step-by-step guide to link the devices:





Switch the parent unit to direct mode. Press the menu button, select connection, then choose “Direct only.” Press and hold the mode and menu buttons for 10 seconds. A QR code will appear when done correctly. Press and hold the nightlight and lullaby buttons on the baby unit for 3 seconds. When the nightlight pulses a soft orange, it is ready to scan. Place the baby unit about 20 cm (8 in) away from the parent unit. Keep the camera pointed at the QR code to scan. When scanning is complete, you will hear a confirmation sound from the baby unit. After a few moments, the parent unit will complete pairing with the baby unit. Video streaming will begin on the parent unit within 10-20 seconds.

We also have a video guide to help guide you through these steps: