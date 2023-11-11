From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.
This product qualifies for VAT relief
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
Signage Solutions
E-paper Signage
Total
recurring payment
Full colour power free displays
Technology for a brighter future
25"
Android
PPDS Wave-ready for remote management
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Technology for the future
Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.