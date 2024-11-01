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    • Amaze your guests Amaze your guests Amaze your guests

      Hospitality TV

      43HFL3011T/12

      Amaze your guests

      Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

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      Amaze your guests

      with a smarter Hospitality TV

      • 43" Easysuite
      • Full HD
      • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
      CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

      CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

      CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

      Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

      A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

      Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      Show what you want, when you want with the built-in scheduler. Program up to 7 different schedules to show any type of content you want. Repeat every day, or set it for particular days such as the weekend, the choice is yours.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Brightness
        280  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Viewing angle
        176º (H) / 176º (V)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        PAL

      • Features

        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        • Independent volume control
        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Timer
        • Scheduler (7x)
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Style
        • Picture Format
        • Sound Style
        • Volume
        • Menu language
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock
        Power control
        Green/fast startup
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        • Picture Slide Show
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over RF
        • CMND&Create
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Interactive DRM
        VSecure
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        • Off-Line Channel Editor

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • WMV
        • HEVC
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        Multimedia connections
        USB

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        16 (2x8)  W
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dolby MS10

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Eu Energy Label power
        42  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer
        Annual energy consumption
        62  kW·h

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop Stand
        • 2x AAA batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        • Remote Control 22AV1503A/12
        Optional
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A/12

      • Connectivity Side

        USB2
        USB 3.0
        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        HDMI3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Rear

        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        AV input
        CVBS shared with YPbPr
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        • ARC
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        HDMI
        DVI (all ports)

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        971  mm
        Set Height
        564  mm
        Set Depth
        67/77  mm
        Product weight
        9.2  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        971  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        627.6  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        212  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.2  kg
        Wall mount compatible
        • 200 x 200 mm
        • M6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand
      Badge-D2C

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      • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
      • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

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