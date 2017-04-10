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      Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

      55BDL1005X/00

      Overall Rating / 5
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      Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you’re running an airport or hosting a conference.

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      Versatile videowall display.

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 500cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        Video input
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        OPS
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (via DVI-I)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • Card OPS RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Control software
        SICP / CMND&Control
        RJ45 hub
        2 ports

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (RMS)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        133W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        1.8 mm (A-A)
        Set Width
        1211.4  mm
        Product weight
        24.35  kg
        Set Height
        682.2  mm
        Set Depth
        98.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        47.69  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.86  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.88  inch
        Bezel width
        0.9mm (Even Bezel)

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Edge alignment pins
        • Edge alignment plates
        Optional accessories
        • Edge finishing kit
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
        • Color calibration kit

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • GOST
        • EPEAT

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • Edge alignment plates
      • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
      • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
      • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
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