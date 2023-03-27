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    • Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL4002H/75

      Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

      Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for showcasing engaging content in windows and lighter locations. From airports to shopping malls, and more.

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      Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

      High bright 24/7 display

      • 55"
      • 2500cd/m²
      • Full HD
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      Designed for extreme conditions

      Enhanced thermal management, Hight Tni Liquid Crystal panels and built-in thermal sensors to cope with high ambient temperatures. Display brightness up to 2500cd/m² for high ambient lighting conditions. Display polarizer compatible with polarized sunglasses for improved visibility of content.

      Full HD resolution street signage

      High-brightness street facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition, boosting store exposure and attracting customers. Spectacular brightness of up to 2500 cd/m² ensures high visibility and pure image quality, even in extreme ambient light conditions.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000 : 1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        • HDMI
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        245  W
        Consumption (Max)
        430 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm pitch, 6xM4L6
        Set Width
        1248.6  mm
        Product weight
        30.37  kg
        Set Height
        719.4  mm
        Set Depth
        85  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        49.16  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.32  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.35  inch
        Bezel width
        17.5 mm (even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        66.95  lb
        Smart insert height
        100  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • AVI
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • MPEG4
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC Switch Cover
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • USB Cover and screw x1
        • Wire Clamper (x3)
        • AC Power Cord
        • Open frame kit

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        Disclaimer
        For installations that may be exposed to direct sunlight, it is recommended to consult the User Manual and the warning leaflet.

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