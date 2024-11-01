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      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL6002H/00

      Turn heads

      Stay visible day and night with Philips H Line Full HD Panel. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy areas that are subject to high ambient light. From airports to shopping centres.

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      High-brightness 24/7 display.

      • 55"
      • 2500cd/m²
      • Full HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

      Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        2500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000 : 1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000 : 1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        • 3.5mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        Video input
        • Composite (Share component Y)
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • Component (BNC x3)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x1)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x1)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • IR
        • RJ45
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        295  W
        Consumption (Max)
        420 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm pitch, 6xM4L6
        Set Width
        1243.2  mm
        Product weight
        31.84  kg
        Set Height
        714  mm
        Set Depth
        137.7  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.9  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.1  inch
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.42  inch
        Bezel width
        13.6 mm(Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        70.20  lb
        Smart insert height
        200  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPD
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MT2
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Thumbscrew (8pcs)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Portuguese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • PSE
        • VCCI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
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