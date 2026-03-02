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    • Impressive videowall Impressive videowall Impressive videowall

      Signage Solutions Videowall Display

      55BDL8107X/00

      Impressive videowall

      Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. The Philips X-Line Videowall display brings your content to life to ensure absolute audience engagement in every setting with Pure Colour Pro.

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      Impressive videowall

      Inspire your team and guests

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 700cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android powered CRD52 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD52 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD52 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Energy-saving automatic backlight control

      Energy-saving automatic backlight control.

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Ultra-narrow bezels. For distraction-free images

      Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Haze
        25 %

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • Display Port1.3 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x1)
        • Thermal sensor
        Video output
        DisplayPort 1.3 (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
        • LAN RJ45 (x2)
        • Signal loopthrough RJ45(x2)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RJ45
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W (RMS)

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        0.5 W
        Energy Label Class
        G
        Consumption
        EEI lot5 134W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
        Set Width
        1211.1  mm
        Product weight
        23.8  kg
        Set Height
        681.9  mm
        Set Depth
        95.3 mm(D@WallMount) / 94.3 mm(D@Handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        47.68  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.85  inch
        Wall Mount
        400mm x 400mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.75 (D@WallMount) / 3.71 (D@Handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        0.44 mm + 0.44 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% (without condensation)

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Gap pad x3
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RJ45 / RS232 converter
        • Power cord
        • DP cable (x1)
        • RJ45 cable (x1)
        • Edge alignment pin (x2)
        • Edge alignment kit (x1)
        Optional accessories
        • Edge finishing kit top/bottom: EFK5539
        • Edge finishing kit left/right: EFK5569

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 years warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB

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