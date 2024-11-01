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    • Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      75BDL4003H/02

      Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

      Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for showcasing engaging content in windows and lighter locations. From airports to shopping malls, and more.

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      Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

      High bright 24/7 display

      • 75"
      • 3000 cd/m²
      • Ultra HD
      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

      Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Designed for extreme conditions

      Enhanced thermal management, Hight Tni Liquid Crystal panels and built-in thermal sensors to cope with high ambient temperatures. Display brightness up to 2500cd/m² for high ambient lighting conditions. Display polarizer compatible with polarized sunglasses for improved visibility of content.

      Ultra-high brightness street signage

      High-brightness street facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition, boosting store exposure and attracting customers. Spectacular brightness of up to 3000 cd/m² ensures high visibility and pure image quality, even in extreme ambient light conditions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.429 x 0.429 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        3000  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-I (digital + analogue) 1x
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        • HDMI
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • LAN (RJ45)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        510  W
        Consumption (Max)
        790
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1688.2  mm
        Product weight
        54.1  kg
        Set Height
        966.6  mm
        Set Depth
        111.1  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        66.46  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        38.06  inch
        Wall Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.37  inch
        Bezel width
        18.8 (even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        119.27  lb
        Smart insert width
        180  mm
        Smart insert height
        300  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Warning
        Do not operate in direct sunlight without additional protective measures.

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • AVI
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TTS
        • VOB
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Edge Alignment Kit
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Wire Clamper (x3)
        • AC switch cover & Screw x1
        • USB cover and screws
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Open frame kit
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • EAC
        • UL

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      • For installations that may be exposed to direct sunlight, it is recommended to consult the User Manual and the warning leaflet.

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