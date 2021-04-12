My Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases less water than usual
If your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner releases less water than usual, this can have several causes. Find out possible causes and solutions in the following lines.
The microfiber pad is not placed correctly
The microfiber pad of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner covers the strip and blocks the water flow from the strip. If the microfiber pad is not placed on the strip correctly, the device may release less water than usual. In this case, please follow the steps below:
Make sure that the Velcro strips on the mop and the Velcro strips on the water tank are perfectly aligned.
Also make sure the striped side of the mop is facing outwards, away from the bottom of the water tank.
The wetting strip is blocked by excessive residue
Remove the wetting strip. Rinse it thoroughly and rub it with a dry cloth.
You can also let the strip soak overnight in a solution of 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water. Rinse thoroughly after soaking and rub it with a dry cloth.
The water tank is empty or nearly empty
Refill the water tank
You use a microfiber mop that is not supplied by Philips
Only use an original Philips microfiber pad. You can buy these microfiber pads at your Philips dealer or in the Philips Online shop under type number: FC8063.
