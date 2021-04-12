What's the best way to store the Aqua accessories of my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner?
Every Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner includes a water reservoir and microfiber pads. To store these accessories in an optimal way after each use, please follow the steps below (step numbers correspond to the illustrations provided).
Cleaning instructions:
Separate the pad from the water reservoir. This allows the pad to dry out thoroughly.
Completely empty the water reservoir.
Add some fresh water to the reservoir.
Close the lid of the reservoir firmly.
Shake the reservoir to remove any remaining detergent.
Empty the water reservoir again.
When drained, keep the lid of the reservoir open to allow any residual water to evaporate.
Air dry the cleaning pad and store the water reservoir with the lid open.
When the pad is completely dry, store it alongside the water reservoir. To ensure the pad remains dry during storage, leave it detached from the reservoir.
