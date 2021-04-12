How to clean the wetting strip of my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner?
If you want to clean the wetting strip of your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner, please note that you only need to clean the wetting strip if the water flow is blocked excessive residue. Check the following lines to learn how to clean it.
Cleaning the wetting strip
Remove the wetting strip from the water tank. Rinse it thoroughly and rub it with a dry cloth.
You can also let the strip soak overnight in a solution of 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water. Rinse thoroughly after soaking and rub it with a dry cloth.
Ordering a new wetting strip
You can order a new wetting strip under type number CP0178/01
