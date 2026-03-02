How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
Published on 02 March 2026
To trim your beard neatly, efficiently and effectively with your Philips beard trimmer or groomer, follow the tips below.
Step 1: The all-over beard trim
Wash and dry your beard and face. If your beard trimmer or multigroomer comes with multiple click-on beard combs, you can use these to get the desired hair length. The numbers on the combs indicate the length of the remaining hair after trimming. Simply click-on the appropriate comb onto the appliance and start trimming. If your appliance comes with an adjustable comb, set the right setting first.
If your product comes with a click-on skin protect comb, this can help you protect your skin while creating a close trim. The skin protect comb is designed to give you a comfortable, clean look while providing complete skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.
But when you trim for the first time, you may start by using the comb with the maximum trimming length setting or the highest length setting to familiarize yourself with the product first.
Go against the direction of hair growth to remove excess bulk. Repeat using shorter trim settings until you’re happy with the length.
Step 2: Define your neckline
For the perfect beard neckline, put a finger horizontally just above your Adam’s Apple and trim a vertical strip below this line. Work outwards under your jawline to one side, then return to the center and work your way to the other side. You’re only excused this step if you prefer to have stubble. If you are trimming a full beard, the neckline matters.
Step 3: Follow your beard trim through with a shave
Shave off the trimmed hairs located below your new beard neckline. You can remove these hairs by using a Philips electric shaver, trimmer without a comb or a manual blade. If your product comes with a click-on skin protect comb, this can help you protect your skin while creating a close trim. When using the trimmer or skin protect comb, place the flat side of the cutting element against your skin and make strokes against the direction of hair growth to trim hair close to the skin.
Step 4: Choose your cheekline
If you’re happy with a natural beard cheek line, leave it as it is. For an edgier, crisper look, go for a straight or slightly rounded line to the bottom of your sideburns. You can shape your cheek line by holding the cutting element perpendicular to the skin and move it upwards or downwards with gentle pressure. The lower your cheek line, the more length you’ll give to your face.
Step 5: Shape up your mustache
You can trim your mustache to the same length as your beard, or leave it slightly longer to make it stand out more. For a nice, clean lipline, close your mouth and smile. Keep your mustache clean and trim the bottom (without the trimmer comb) to create a 1 mm clear line above your lips (optional).
