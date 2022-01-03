It might occur that water gets trapped in the pacifier after sterilization. It can get into the nipple through the air vent. To remove the water, wash your hands and squeeze the water out of the nipple with your fingers.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.