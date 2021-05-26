Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Depending on your hair styling device you may find the model and serial number on different locations on your hair care device. Model numbers for Philips Hair Stylers usually start with an HP or BH, followed by a number. The serial number has 4 digits in the format of YYWW (year and week.)
Hairdryers
The model number for hair dryers can be found on the back of the handle or under the main body.
Hair straighteners
The model number for hair straighteners is located on the inner body, under the straightening plate.
Multistylers
For Philips Hair Stylers and Curlers the model number can be found at the back of the handle.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.