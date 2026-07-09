What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Published on 09 July 2026
Turning on the ION functionality on your Philips Hair Styler or Straightener generates negative ions which neutralize positive ions in the atmosphere. This neutralization process seals the hair cuticles and helps in reducing frizz and static. As a result, you get frizz-free, smooth and shiny hair.
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