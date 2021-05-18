If your Philips Shaver is not working or turning on, read below the possible causes and our advice on how to solve them yourself.
Your Philips Shaver is not charged
If you have a rechargeable Philips Shaver, it is possible, that its battery has drained out. We advise you to charge your shaver and then try turning it on again. For details on how to charge your shaver, please refer to the user manual.
If your Philips Shaver is not rechargeable then it should be plugged in to a working electric socket while in use.
Your Philips Shaver is dirty
It is possible that your shaver does not turn on or move because it is dirty. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to be blocked.
To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. If possible, remove the shaving head and clean your shaver from the inside as well. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual.
In some shavers, a cleaning reminder symbol will blink to let you know that the shaver needs to be cleaned.
Your Philips Shaver is not assembled correctly
Another reason why your shaver might not be working is that it is not assembled correctly. To find out proper instructions on how to reassemble your shaver, refer to your user manual.
The travel lock on your Philips Shaver is activated
Some Philips Shavers have a 'travel lock' function. If this is activated, the shaver does not turn on. Depending on the shaver model you have, you may see a 'lock' symbol blinking on your shaver to let you know that the travel lock is activated.
To deactivate the travel lock, press the on/off button of your shaver for three to five seconds. Now try turning the shaver on again.
Your Philips Shaver is damaged
It is possible that your Philips Shaver is damaged to such an extent that the motor cannot run anymore. In this case, please contact us to see how we can further help.