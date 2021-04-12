The vacuum cleaner is clogged up

If your vacuum cleaner is clogged up, it may produce more heat than usual. This may reduce the cleaning performance of your vacuum cleaner.



To solve this issue, follow the steps below:



For Bagless vacuum cleaners:



1. Make sure the dust bucket is empty.

2. Make sure the motor protection filter is clean

3. Make sure the exhaust filter is clean

4. Make sure the tube, hose or nozzle are not blocked.





For Bag vacuum cleaners:



1. Make sure the motor protection filter is clean

2. Make sure the exhaust filter is clean

3. Make sure the dust bag is not full

4. If the filters are clean and the dust bag is not full, but the cleaning performance remains poor and the device continues to become very hot, replace the dust bag



If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner continues to become very hot during use and the above solutions do not help, please contact us for further assistance.