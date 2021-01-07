Home
    How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?

    If you would like to know how to clean the filters of your Philips Vacuum, please find the answer in the following lines.

    Cleaning the filter in vacuum cleaners with bag

    If your Philips Vacuum has a bag, then you need to take into account the following cleaning tips for its filters:

    • Motor protection filter:
    The motor protection filter is located behind the dust bag. If you remove the dust bag holder with the dust bag, you will see the motor protection filter.
    This filter needs to be replaced once a year. It cannot be washed.

    • Exhaust filter:
    The exhaust filter is located on the back (or at the bottom in some cases) of your Philips vacuum, behind a removable grille.
    This filter needs to be replaced once a year. It cannot be washed.

    Cleaning the filters in Philips Vacuum with bag

    Cleaning the filter in bagless vacuum cleaners

    If your Philips Vacuum is a bagless model, then read here how to clean the motor protection filter: The motor protection filter is usually located in or behind the dust container. Please check the images below for some examples. 

    This filter consists of two different parts: A) a plated part (called HEPA/EPA or allergy filter) and B) a foam part:
    A) The pleated part (EPA/HEPA or allergy filter) cannot be washed. You can clean it by tapping it over a bin or brushing it.
    B) The foam part can be washed with water. It needs to be fully dry before you can place it back in the vacuum.
    Cleaning the filters in Philips Vacuum without bag
    Play Pause

    Cleaning the filter in Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum

    If your Philips vacuum is a SpeedPro Max, then read here how to clean the motor protection filter: The motor protection filter is located underneath the dust container. Please check the images below for some examples. 

    This filter consists of two different parts: A) regular filter and B) a foam filter.
    A) The regular filter cannot be washed. You can clean it by tapping it over a bin.
    B) The foam part can be washed with water. It needs to be fully dry before you can place it back in the vacuum
    Filter cleaning in Philips SpeedPro Max vacuum
    Play Pause

    The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6728/01 , XC8043/01 , XC8147/01 , FC6721/01 , FC6904/61 , FC6728/82 , FC6723/01 , FC9932/69 , FC9174/61 , FC6167/01 , FC9728/61 , FC6813/61 , FC6823/61 , FC6401/61 , FC8383/61 , FC8293/61 , FC9352/61 , FC9350/61 , FC8296/61 , FC8767/61 , FC6401/01 , FC5226/61 , FC6401/81 , FC8657/61 , FC8083/61 , FC8085/61 , FC6232/02 , FC6170/81 , FC5226/01 , FC9714/61 , FC8473/61 , FC9192/61 , FC8950/61 , FC8471/61 , FC8950/01 , FC8950/81 , FC9172/67 , FC6141/61 , FC6130/01 , FC8132/60 , FC8764/61 , FC8760/61 , FC6145/61 , FC6161/63 , FC9170/67 , FC6149/61 , FC6161/03 , FC6145/01 , FC8451/61 , FC8454/61 , FC6140/01 , FC6161/04 , FC6142/01 , FC8760/01 , FC8767/02 , FC8767/01 , FC6161/02 , FC8142/71 , FC8146/71 , FC9302/02 , FC9225/01 , FC8132/01 , FC8280/60 , FC8232/01 , FC8286/01 , FC8284/01 , FC8280/01 , FC8234/60 , FC8234/01 , FC8232/60 , FC9302/01 , FC9083/01 , FC8917/01 , FC8144/01 , FC8189/01 , FC8204/02 , FC9082/01 , FC9262/01 , FC8188/01 , FC6126/03 , FC6093/01 , FC9160/01 , FC9064/01 , FC8611/01 , FC8614/01 , FC8734/01 , FC8438/02 , FC8734/71 , FC9064/02 , FC9066/03 , FC8204/01 , FC8212/01 , FC8208/01 , FC6048/02 , FC8256/01 , FC8262/01 , FC9150/01 , FC8344/01 , FC9204/01 , FC8348/01 , FC9200/01 , FC9228/01 , FC9166/01 , FC9164/01 , FC8602/01 , FC8433/02 , FC6125/01 , FC8716/01 , FC8390/01 , FC8394/01 , FC8396/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

