    FC9174/61 Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
    My Philips vacuum cleaner does not switch on

    If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on, there might be a simple solution. Discover how to solve it yourself in the following lines.

    Your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is not plugged into the mains

    If the device is not plugged, please plug it into the mains.

    The on/off button is not pressed correctly

    It is important to make sure you pressed the on/off button firmly.

    If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner’s on/off button is not pressed correctly, it will remain off.

    The batteries of the remote control are empty

    Please check if your Philips Vacuum Cleaner switches on without remote control by pressing the on/off button on the device itself. If so, then the batteries of your remote control are empty. This situation only applies to vacuum cleaners with infrared remote control.

    In this case, replacing the batteries will solve the problem.

    Note:

    If none of the previous options apply to you, then there might be a technical failure with your Philips Vacuum Cleaner.
    In this case, we recommend you to contact us for further assistance.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: FC9174/61 , FC9728/61 , FC8383/61 , FC8293/61 , FC9352/61 , FC9350/61 , FC8296/61 , FC8767/61 , FC5226/61 , FC8657/61 , FC9912/61 , FC8083/61 , FC8085/61 , FC5226/01 , FC9714/61 , FC8473/61 , FC9192/61 , FC8950/61 , FC8471/61 , FC8950/01 , FC8950/81 , FC9172/67 , FC8132/60 , FC8764/61 , FC8760/61 , FC9170/67 , FC8451/61 , FC8454/61 , FC8760/01 , FC8767/02 , FC8767/01 , FC8142/71 , FC8146/71 , FC9302/02 , FC9225/01 , FC8132/01 , FC8280/60 , FC8232/01 , FC8286/01 , FC8284/01 , FC8280/01 , FC8234/60 , FC8234/01 , FC8232/60 , FC9302/01 , FC9083/01 , FC8917/01 , FC8144/01 , FC8189/01 , FC8204/02 , FC9082/01 , FC9262/01 , FC8188/01 , FC8611/01 , FC9160/01 , FC9064/01 , FC8614/01 , FC8734/01 , FC8438/02 , FC8734/71 , FC9064/02 , FC9066/03 , FC8204/01 , FC8208/01 , FC8212/01 , FC8256/01 , FC8262/01 , FC9150/01 , FC8344/01 , FC9204/01 , FC8348/01 , FC9200/01 , FC9228/01 , FC9166/01 , FC9164/01 , FC8602/01 , FC8433/02 , FC8716/01 , FC8390/01 , FC8394/01 , FC8396/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

