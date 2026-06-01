How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?

If you are wondering which devices are compatible to your Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, please read the following guidelines to help assist you in connecting.



What devices are compatible with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app? The Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is compatible with Apple iPhones operating iOS 13 or later and Android phones running Android 5 or later.



Connecting your device with the Baby Monitor+ app

When you set up your device with the Baby Monitor+ app, the app will ask you to connect with a WIFI network. If your WIFI password contains a space, the app will show a warning message.



This message reminds you that you used a space in the WIFI password. When this is correct, click on next, and you can proceed with connecting your device.



Does the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app support multiple devices? You can connect to multiple baby monitors to the app, but you can only view the video from one baby monitor at a time. You will receive notifications from the other baby monitors connected. If you receive a notification and tap on it, the app will take you directly to that baby monitor. You can also select the baby monitor you want to view from the list.



Do I have to pay extra to use the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app? The Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ is free to download in the App Store or Google Play Store.



Can I use the Baby Unit off its docking station with a portable power supply? Yes, the Philips Avent Connected baby monitor works with most portable power sources available in various markets. To operate the baby unit, it requires at least a 5V/1A (5W) output from a power source, however the performance of an individual portable power source might vary. In case the baby unit cannot be powered on, stop using the portable power source and contact the manufacturer directly for technical support and customer service if needed.

