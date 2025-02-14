Can I connect my baby camera to a parent unit of another baby monitor?
Published on 14 February 2025
No. The parent unit of Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor (SCD921, SCD923) and Premium Connected Baby Monitor (SCD971, SCD973) can only connect to the baby unit included in the same product package. For example, it cannot be connected to Philips Avent Connected Baby Camera (SCD641, SCD643).
If you want to view more than one baby camera and baby unit, connect them via the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app.
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