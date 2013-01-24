Home
    Xenon
    xenon category


    Xenon

    Headlights

    Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

    • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
    • Original equipment at highest quality standards
    • 100 years of experience in Automotive
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon

    • Feel safe, drive safe

       

      Our lighting solutions give you a precise
      beam of light with maximum output to
      ensure you and other road users are safe.

       

    • Drive with style

       

      Our lighting solutions will give you a more
      intense white or even blue color so you can
      stand out from the crowd.

       

    • Drive with care

       

      Our breakthrough technology provides you
      with more light and less energy
      consumption to help you save costs and
      additional replacements.

       

      X-tremeVision Plus
       

      Up to 150% more vision
      Available in:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

      Ultinon HID
       

      Homogenous white LED effect
       
      Available in:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

      Xenon Standard
       

      Ideal for replacement
      Available in:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
