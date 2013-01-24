Some moms swear by the speed of a double electric breast pump, while others prefer the mobility of a manual breast pump. So when we talk about choosing the best pump, we’re not so much talking about a ‘correct’ choice we think all moms should go with. The best breast pump for you is the one that suits your lifestyle, your baby’s needs and yep, even personal preference.

Get clear on your needs

Let’s narrow down the search by getting clear on your and your baby’s needs—or at the very least try to anticipate them!