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    • More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go* More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go* More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle

      SCF330/20

      More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

      Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

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      More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go*

      Manual breast pump with massage cushion

      • Easy for on-the-go use
      • Pump with soft massage cushion
      • Includes bottle and nipple
      • Travel cover and sealing disc
      Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

      Relaxing position, thanks to its special design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

      Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Compact lightweight design

      Compact lightweight design

      The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        Breast pump design
        Compact design

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Breast pump body with handle
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1  pcs
        Travel cover
        1  pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        1 pack (2pcs)
        Standard massage cushion
        1 pcs(19.5mm, a larger size cushion is available separately)

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • Avent Feeding bottle cap

        Avent

        Feeding bottle cap

        CP9927/01

      • Avent Breast pump valve

        Avent

        Breast pump valve

        CP9287/01

      • Avent Food storage cup

        SCF639/05

      • Avent Breast milk storage cup

        SCF619/05

      • Avent Breast milk storage cups

        SCF618/10

      • Avent Breast pads

        SCF254/61

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF254/60

      • Avent Disposable breast pads

        SCF254/30

      Suggested products

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      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor
      • More Comfort: 73% out of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
      • Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/avent
      • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

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