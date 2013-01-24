Home
    What is Philips OLED?

     

    A Philips OLED TV will take you inside the heart of every moment with a picture that feels impressively real. The latest OLED panel technology means blacks are deeper, colours more vibrant, and contrast is amazingly crisp. Even the details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. No matter the source quality of the content you watch, you’ll always enjoy a lifelike picture thanks to the Philips P5 processing engine.

    OLED tv | OLED logo

      • Perfect black

        The deepest blacks.
        The sharpest contrast.

         

        An OLED screen enables individual pixels to be dimmed or turned off as needed—giving crisp contrast, vibrant colours, and absolute blacks. With the P5 picture-processing engine perfectly tuning the brightness of each pixel, you’ll feel every detail. 

        Perfect Contrast logo

      • Wider color spectrum

        True colours. In perfect harmony.

         

        Philips OLED TVs can display 99 % of the DCI-P3 colour space. More than 8 million pixels work together to bring your picture to life. Colours are incredibly natural, and beautifully graduated for real depth.

        wide color gamut and perfect color logos

      • Perfect motion

        Fluidity, grace, speed.

         

        With a Philips OLED TV, you won’t miss a second of the action. Thanks to the beautifully smooth motion achieved by the P5 picture-processing engine, you’ll catch every detail. Every crucial moment. No matter how fast the play or extravagant the action. 

        perfect natural motion logo

      • Wider viewing angle

        Every seat is the best in the house

         

        With our widest ever viewing angle, Philips OLED TVs let you enjoy full colour and sharp contrast. From almost anywhere in the room.

      P5 - source perfection - sharpness - colour - contrast - motion

      Meet the P5:
      The magic behind the vision

       

      Perfect power makes perfect pictures. The Philips P5 picture-processing engine effortlessly handles the immense volumes of data required to achieve 4K Ultra HD picture quality. Each of the five variables that define picture quality are analysed and individually calibrated to attain a perfect picture. With Philips’ second generation P5 engine, the new Perfect Natural Reality processing takes lifelike picture quality to a whole new level.*

       

      * Second-generation P5 was released in August 2018 with selected Philips TVs. Please check your television’s specs.

      P5 picture perfection

      The five pillars of picture quality

      P5_logo
      Before After

      Perfect Colour

       

      The 10 bit colour processing used in most TVs restricts the range of colours that can be shown, regardless of the display quality. By applying 17 bit processing, the P5 unlocks millions more colours. Saturations are more vivid and intense, while skin tones are more natural.

      Before After

      Perfect Motion

       

      Film cameras capture motion by taking 24 individual photos, or "frames" each second. Because of this, we experience fast camera movements as disturbing "judder". The P5 adds three extra "in between" images to each original frame for an incredibly smooth, fluid and natural viewing experience.

      Before After

      Source perfection

       

      Visual imperfections such as noise and artefacts can be seen in almost all television content. The P5 corrects these, reducing noise without introducing annoying blurring and eliminating banding by extending 8 bit video to near 14 bit precision.

       

      Before After

      Perfect Contrast

       

      By expanding the range of contrast, the P5 can make bright parts of the image brighter and darker areas "more black". The result is a picture with more depth and preservation of detail, creating more of the feeling that you are "inside" the action.

      TV resolution | buildings

      Perfect Sharpness

       

      Most pictures have a resolution that is just a fraction of the 4K that today’s screens are capable of displaying. The P5’s Detail Enhancer upscaling algorithm solves this by transforming content into a sharper Ultra HD picture. The result is a more refined image with noticeably more depth and dimension.

      High Dynamic Range (HDR)
      Rich. But richer. Deep. But deeper.

       

      Philips OLED televisions bring HDR content to life with true depth and detail. Unparalleled HDR performance is unlocked by the P5 processing engine. If you’re watching 4K UHD content—a Netflix original for instance—you’ll enjoy the full glory of every scene. If you’re watching content received in Standard Dynamic Range—like Full HD (1080p) videos on YouTube—the P5 upscales the picture quality. You’ll experience a richer, deeper picture that’s much closer to HDR.

       

       

      without Ultra HD with Ultra HD
