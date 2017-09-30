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    • Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      Ultinon LED Interior and signaling bulb<br>

      11961ULWX2

      Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips Ultinon LED T10 interior & positioning lights with 6000 K daylight effect are bright and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

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      Interior and signaling bulb<br>

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      Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      Durable LED quality

      • LED-T10 [~W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Position, interior

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your interior and exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

      Brighter signals for improved safety

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it’s reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance.

      Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

      Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light. You get high-end style.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Bright signals Stylish driving

      • Product description

        Application
        Position, interior
        Base
        W2,1x9,5d
        Designation LED Type
        LED-T10 [~W5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon LED
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        [~W5W]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 8 years

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        50
        Color temperature
        Up to 6000K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11961ULWX2
        Ordering code
        39881630

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900398816
        EAN3
        8727900398823
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        6.8  cm
        Width
        2.8  cm
        Height
        9.2  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        15.1  cm
        Height
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.37  kg

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      • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
      • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
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