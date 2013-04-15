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    • Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style

      X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

      12832X1

      Maximum road safety and style

      High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life.

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      X-tremeUltinon LED

      Car Lamp

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      Maximum road safety and style

      Intense bright light

      • Type of lamp: T16
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V
      Intense bright light

      Intense bright light

      High power xenon white LED car light, to see and be seen better.

      ECE beam pattern compliant*

      ECE beam pattern compliant*

      Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to see and be seen better.

      12 year lifespan

      12 year lifespan

      High heat and vibration resist

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        High-Performance LEDs
        Product highlight
        Intense bright LED car light

      • Product description

        Application
        Reversing light
        Base
        W2.1X9.5D
        Color temperature
        White 6700K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens
        200  lm
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        T16
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        3.4  W

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister

      Badge-D2C

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