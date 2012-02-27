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    • Drive with maximum safety and style Drive with maximum safety and style Drive with maximum safety and style

      interior and signaling bulb

      12956X2

      Drive with maximum safety and style

      Some vehicles equipped with a CANBus controller system may cause dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use the Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove these error signals, enjoy seamless performance of Philips [~5 W] LED signaling bulbs.

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      Drive with maximum safety and style

      LED warning canceller

      • Type of lamp: CANbus 5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,5 W

      LED warning canceller

      In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        CANbus adaptor for LED [≈5W] Prevent error signal
        Expected benefits
        Advanced automotive system Easy to install Seamless performance

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front position
        • Room lamp
        Designation
        CEA 12956 12V 5W X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        LED CANbus
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        ~5 W bulbs [R5W, T10, W5W, Festoon]

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        1.8  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        39722294

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900397222
        EAN3
        8719018005007

      • Packed product information

        MOQ (for professionals)
        4

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 h

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