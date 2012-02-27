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12956X2
Drive with maximum safety and style
Some vehicles equipped with a CANBus controller system may cause dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use the Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove these error signals, enjoy seamless performance of Philips [~5 W] LED signaling bulbs.See all benefits
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interior and signaling bulb
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