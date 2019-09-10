  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Sharp irresistible look Sharp irresistible look Sharp irresistible look

      WhiteVision ultra White stylish look

      12972WVUSM

      Sharp irresistible look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      WhiteVision ultra
      - {discount-value}

      WhiteVision ultra

      White stylish look

      Total

      recurring payment

      Sharp irresistible look

      The latest stylish white lights for your car

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • 12V, 55W, W5W position lamps included
      • Up to 60% more vision²
      • Up to 4,200 K¹
      • Number of bulbs: 2+2
      Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light¹

      Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light¹

      With up to 4200 Kelvin¹, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionize the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

      Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

      Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance reminding of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.

      Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

      Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

      WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling the car in front, it gives you great visibility.

      Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

      Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

      Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      It is simply more efficient to change both headlamps in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      White light to enhance visibility and comfort

      White light to enhance visibility and comfort

      The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

      Up to 60% more vision² to maximise clarity

      Up to 60% more vision² to maximise clarity

      A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision² compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Sharp white look

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PX26d
        Designation
        12972WVUSM
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        WhiteVision ultra
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        200h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1400 +100/-50  lm
        Color temperature
        up to 4200  K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        55  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972WVUSM
        Ordering code
        35495928

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        SM
        EAN1
        8727900354959
        EAN3
        8727900354942

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        72.2  g
        Length
        11  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        28.6  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm
        Height
        12  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.35  kg

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      • ¹ Applies to H4, H7. Light temperature differs per technical type.
      • ² Compared to the minimum legal standard. Applies to headlight bulbs.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.