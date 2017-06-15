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    • Take performance to the X-treme Take performance to the X-treme Take performance to the X-treme
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      X-tremeVision Pro150 Performance and lifetime

      12972XVPS2

      Take performance to the X-treme

      Philips X-tremeVision plus car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.

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      X-tremeVision Pro150

      Performance and lifetime

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      Take performance to the X-treme

      Extra light, extra brightness

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • 12 V,55 W
      • More light
      • Up to 450 h
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      The safest, road-legal headlights

      The safest, road-legal headlights

      Philips X-tremeVision Plus is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.

      A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

      Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision plus is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

      Exceptional beam quality and performance

      With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision plus qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

      Performance means more light and longer lifetime

      Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

      Great contrast for a comfortable drive

      The increased color temperature in Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.

      One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

      With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

      See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

      Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 meters in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision plus boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

      Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

      The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 130% brighter light

      • Product description

        Application
        • Additional high beam
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PX26d
        Designation
        H7 X-tremeVision Plus
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        E1 22Z
        Range
        X-tremeVision Plus
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        450 h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        3500  K
        Lumens
        1500 ±15%

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        55  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972XVPS2
        Ordering code
        22122330

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2
        EAN1
        8727900373783
        EAN3
        8727900373790

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        112.5  g
        Length
        10.9  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        Height
        10.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        12  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Height
        12.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        2250  g

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