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    • Striking brightness for extra safety Striking brightness for extra safety Striking brightness for extra safety
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      X-tremeVision Pro150 Car headlight bulb

      12972XVPS2

      Striking brightness for extra safety

      Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.

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      X-tremeVision Pro150

      Car headlight bulb

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      Striking brightness for extra safety

      The best blend of high performance and lifetime

      • Type of lamp: H7
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 55 W

      See more to drive safely

      With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

      Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb***

      The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from ageing. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H1: 350h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam, but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

      Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

      Driving in dark conditions can be tiring to the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400K, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Give yourself more time to spot and avoid hazards

      Because it can throw light up to 70 meters further ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 150% brighter light

      • Product description

        Application
        High beam
        Application 2
        Low beam
        Application 3
        Front fog
        Base
        PX26d
        Designation
        H7 12972 XVP 12V 55W PX26d S2
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        X-tremeVision Pro150
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        450 h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        3,400  K
        Lumens
        1,500 ±10%

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        55  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972XVPS2
        Ordering code
        01268530

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018012685
        EAN3
        8719018012692
        Packaging type
        S2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        10.6  cm
        Width
        5.6  cm
        Height
        13.0  cm
        Net weight per piece
        12  g
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        32.5  cm
        Width
        24.2  cm
        Height
        12.0  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        1.414  kg

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