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    • Feature packed display for increased productivity Feature packed display for increased productivity Feature packed display for increased productivity

      Brilliance LCD monitor with SmartImage

      17S1AB/00

      Feature packed display for increased productivity

      With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the energy efficient 17S1 business display increases your productivity

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      Brilliance

      LCD monitor with SmartImage

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      Feature packed display for increased productivity

      • 17" S-line
      • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
      • Format 5:4
      Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

      Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

      Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

      SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

      SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

      TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

      TrueVision is industry-leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for monitor adjustment and fine tuning, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements from each and every monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of color accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

      SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Hassle-free display performance tuning with SmartControl II

      SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, color calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock & phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.

      Screen tilts to your ideal, individualized viewing angle

      Adjustable tilt is backward and forward movement of a screen on its base to achieve custom positioning for an ideal viewing angle and more comfort for people who spend long hours working on the computer.

      EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

      Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

      Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

      "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

      Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

      Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        17 inch/ 43 cm
        Aspect ratio
        5:4
        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Pixel pitch
        0.264 x 0.264 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 1024 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        800:1
        SmartContrast
        25000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle
        • 176º (H) / 170º (V)
        • @ C/R > 5
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz(H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        PC audio-in

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7/Vista/XP/2000/98
        Built-in Audio
        1.5W x 2
        User convenience
        • Audio
        • Auto
        • Brightness
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        • SmartImage
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        Other convenience
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        • Kensington lock

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        On mode
        15.8 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.8 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        367 x 389 x 179  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        423 x 450 x 149  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        367 x 322 x 60  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.66  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        3.45  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.13  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EPEAT Silver
        • RoHS
        • EnergyStar 5.0
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SEMKO
        • TCO 5.2
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Badge-D2C

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