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    • Experience 3D gaming on your big display Experience 3D gaming on your big display Experience 3D gaming on your big display

      3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

      236G3DHSB/00

      Experience 3D gaming on your big display

      Engage yourself with 3D games on the Philips 236G LED monitor. With a large display, flicker free 3D glasses and multiple HDMI inputs, gaming just got more exciting!

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      Experience 3D gaming on your big display

      • G Line
      • 23" (58.4 cm)
      • 3D, FPR glasses
      Easy 3D for a flicker free gaming experience

      Easy 3D for a flicker free gaming experience

      Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

      SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

      SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

      2ms SmartResponse for fast 2D gaming

      2ms SmartResponse for fast 2D gaming

      SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

      Flicker free 3D glasses for easy viewing

      Entertain yourself with the light weight, easy to use polarized 3D glasses. These flicker free 3D glasses are not only easy to replace and maintain, but they are also affordable that finally your whole family has option to obtain individual glasses. As there are no batteries or cables involved, you are now finally free to enjoy it as long as you want to.

      Transform 2D to 3D with direct key access

      Transform your 2D collection to 3D at the push of a button! Easily accessible via a hot key on the bezel, this feature will re-invent your favorite 2D collection of games, movies and video to 3D.

      Auto 3D with latest Blu-ray and game consoles with HDMI

      With Blu-ray gaming and movie players with HDMI 1.4a compatible connection, the Philips 3D display will auto-switch to 3D mode and give you awesome images straight away. No more fussing with adjustments!

      SmartControl : For easy display tuning

      PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

      Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant 2D images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        23 inch / 58.4 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.265 x 0.265 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        SmartResponse
        2 ms in 2D mode (Gray to Gray)
        Effective viewing area
        509.2 (H) x 286.4 (V) mm
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 50 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        3D Viewing angle
        • 80º (H) / 12º (V)
        • 3D CT<10

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI x 2
        • VGA (Analog )
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        HDMI audio out

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • 3D
        • Power On/Off
        • Input
        • Menu
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/+20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        • Built-in
        Off mode
        <0.3 W
        On mode
        23.85 W (typical) (energyStar 5.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        566 x 426 x 219  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        615 x 441 x 115  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        566 x 355 x 54  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.61  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        3.26  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.03  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EPEAT Silver
        • RoHS
        • EnergyStar 5.0
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy/Texture

      • 3D Requirements

        Auto 3D
        Requires HDMI 1.4a
        PC hardware
        Requires AMD/nVidia VGA card*
        Software
        Free Tridef 3D software bundle

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      • If you experience any discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time.
      • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.
      • Please carefully read the instruction manual to learn more about 3D and health
      • For VGA card and other requirements for 3D operation, please visit www.philips.com/support for further details.

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