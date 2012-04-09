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    • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

      LCD monitor with LED backlight

      236V3LSB6/00

      Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

      This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

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      Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

      • V Line
      • 23" (58.4 cm)
      SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

      16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

      16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

      The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

      LED technology for natural colors

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

      Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        23 inch / 58.4 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.265x 0.265 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Effective viewing area
        509.18 (H) x 286.42 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        User convenience
        • Audio (Down)
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        • Volume/Up
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/+20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        0.5 W
        On mode
        23.77 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        566 x 426 x 219  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        615 x 441 x 115  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        566 x 355 x 54  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.61  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        3.26  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.03  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 5.0
        • EPEAT Silver
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • UL/cUL
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy (front bezel) /Texture (rear cover)

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