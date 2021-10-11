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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

243V5QHSBA/69

2.6

| (5) Reviews

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 23.6" / 59.9 cm

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Compact design saves space

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

5

Reviews

4
3
2

11/10/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Perfect size

The screen size is perfectly fine for work and gaming.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2021-09-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2021-09-11

30/04/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Relaxing Vivid Natural Image

Surprised that Philips LED Monitor is having outstanding image display that reflect real everyday scene/subject with correct colours and not into colour tone that is saturated and claimed stating "it is stunning". It is very relaxing to look at the display eventually.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

29/04/2022

Philippines

Philippines

meh latency and burn in

Works alright, but both of them have suffered from burn in, while another one of my monitors with very similar specs, which was even cheaper, has had the same desktop background on it for just as long as it's also a secondary display, has not. it's not the end of the world for me since I use them as secondary monitors, but as a main monitor this would be a terrible experience. The latency on them isn't too great either.

Pros

works alright for the price

Cons

burn in, latency isn't great.

This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2020-04-29

This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2020-04-29

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Disclaimers

  1. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse