2 year warranty
Discontinued
243V5QHSBA/69
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
23.6" / 59.9 cm
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
2.6
of 5
5
Reviews
LashTheGreat
11/10/2021
Malaysia
Perfect size
The screen size is perfectly fine for work and gaming.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2021-09-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2021-09-11
jackhow1984
30/04/2017
Malaysia
Relaxing Vivid Natural Image
Surprised that Philips LED Monitor is having outstanding image display that reflect real everyday scene/subject with correct colours and not into colour tone that is saturated and claimed stating "it is stunning". It is very relaxing to look at the display eventually.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Dave628
29/04/2022
Philippines
meh latency and burn in
Works alright, but both of them have suffered from burn in, while another one of my monitors with very similar specs, which was even cheaper, has had the same desktop background on it for just as long as it's also a secondary display, has not. it's not the end of the world for me since I use them as secondary monitors, but as a main monitor this would be a terrible experience. The latency on them isn't too great either.
Pros
works alright for the price
Cons
burn in, latency isn't great.
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-04-29
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-04-29
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse