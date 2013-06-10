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  • Energy Label Europe B
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  • Front Product Photograph
  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

273P3LPHES/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

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Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills

  • P Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

EPEAT Gold ensures lowest impact on environment

Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic VFM at this price point

Pleasing appearance. Well built. Comes with all cables necessary for the display of all video formats supported, audio cable and 240v power supply. Image quality super in all circumstances. The ability for changes in the display colour rendering and contrast dependant upon the content is a big technology step at this price point. Lots of other power saving technology included. Excellent VFM performing way above its cost which may explain why this is my third consecutive Philips monitor that I have purchased. The drivers are not included on the enclosed CD. The CD info takes you to a Philips website for registration of warranty and then to get the drivers. However, the driver section did not recognise the monitor model no matter what I tried. Somehow, by luck, I managed to get in through a 'back door'. The instructions for the driver installation were incorrect in as much as they were incomplete. As the drivers are necessary for the high tech features to function I persevered and eventually was able to make the installation. An installation path certainly not for the inexperienced I would suggest. The monitor will of course work in PnP mode but without the advanced features being present.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON BOX

I HAD 27 INCH LCD,BUT CHANGED TO PHILLIPS MAINLY THE LED AS TO POWER USE,ANOTHER IS WAS THE DESIGN TWO TONE SILVER ROUND SCREEN,BLACK EDGE AT BOTTOM. TOUCH CONTROLS JUST BELOW PHILLIPS NAME, YOU COULD PUT IT ANY WHERE IN HOUSE ITS MODERN DESIGN.' LARGE SCREENS ARE THE WAY FORWARD I THINK AND OF COURSE POWER SAVING MY MAIN THING THE NICE COLOURS ALSO PRESENCE DETECTOR AS TO POWER SAVING.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Monitor but input selection is fiddly!

I use both the HDMI and VGA inputs on two separate PCs with the HDMI connected to the primary PC. I find it frustrating that the monitor defaults to the VGA if the screen saver on the primary PC kicks in. Its quite fiddly to then push the buttons on the front of the monitor to switch back to the HDMI. It would be great if the monitor could be set to default to a particular input port and have an easier way to switch between the inputs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight

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Disclaimers

  1. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.