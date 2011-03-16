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2 year warranty
7-day return
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor
Discontinued
Support
273P3PHEB/00
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Drivers Windows Vista
Drivers Windows 7
Localized Commercial Leaflet
User Manual
All (2)
Monitors pixel defect policy
Can I connect my LCD monitor to any PC, workstation, or Mac?
Problems with ATI graphic cards for HDMI 1080P
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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