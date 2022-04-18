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    • Simply brilliant Simply brilliant Simply brilliant

      Professional Monitor 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor

      27B1U7903/69

      Overall Rating / 5
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      1 award

      Simply brilliant

      Philips Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor delivers a secure, reliable one-cable docking solution. Mini LED backlit and DisplayHDR™ 1400 certified display generates outstanding picture performance and color accuracy for color-critical users.

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      Professional Monitor

      4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor

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      Simply brilliant

      Mini LED with Thunderbolt docking

      • Brilliance 7000
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      Lightning-fast connectivity for data, video, and Ethernet

      Lightning-fast connectivity for data, video, and Ethernet

      This Philips docking monitor is equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection. Compared with conventional USB-C monitors, Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds, supports high resolution video, offers multi-stream transport for daisy chaining, has up to 90W of power delivery to external devices, and can provide a stable 1Gbit/s Ethernet connection.

      Simple and powerful daisy chaining for multi-monitor setups

      Simple and powerful daisy chaining for multi-monitor setups

      Daisy chaining allows you to drive multiple monitors and devices from a single Thunderbolt port on your laptop. From the Thunderbolt port of your laptop connect to this monitor, then from the second Thunderbolt port on this monitor you can connect to a second 4K monitor.

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      Mini LED backlight with 2304 local dimming zones

      Mini LED backlight with 2304 local dimming zones

      Mini LED backlighting improves control of lighting and contrast ratio. The small size of the mini LEDs forming the backlight allows for the creation of 2304 individually controlled zones delivering deeper blacks and brighter whites. Rich HDR content can now be viewed as it was intended with unmatched contrast and precise reproduction.

      Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it color

      Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it color

      Quantum Dot Technology is an innovative semiconductor nanocrystal technology that precisely emits light to produce bluer blues, greener greens and redder reds. LCD monitors with Quantum Dot color produce a more dynamic range of colors and show the true natural palette of colors in the picture. The result - vibrant, dynamic, you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it color.

      DisplayHDR™ 1400 delivers impressive color, and contrast

      DisplayHDR™ 1400 delivers impressive color, and contrast

      This Philips monitor is certified with the newly announced VESA DisplayHDR™ 1400 certification level. With a peak brightness up to 1400 nits, increasing in contrast range, and a wider color gamut, this screen brings out details that you've never experienced before with brilliant colors, deeper blacks and brighter whites with ultra-realistic effects. This Philips monitor comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your viewing preference: HDR Premium, HDR Effect, HDR Warm, HDR Basic, and VESA DisplayHDR certified level.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Color space mode options to fit your needs and work

      This Phillips monitor provides color in the RGB color model with the following color space modes. Choose the appropriate color space mode to properly display the content you are viewing: sRGB: Most personal computer applications and games, internet, and web design. Adobe RGB: Graphics applications. NTSC: Analog video. Rec. 709: HD videos. Rec. 2020: UHD videos. DCI-P3: Digital cinema projectors, some movies and games, and Apple products. Photography. D-mode: DICOM mode, enhance greyscale level performance.

      Hideaway PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life. The new Hideaway PowerSensor can be folded out of the way for multiple monitor tiling set-ups.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        Mini LED backlight
        Pixel pitch
        0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
        Brightness
        1000 (SDR), 1400 (HDR)  cd/m²
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 121%*, sRGB 154*, Adobe RGB 99.2%*, REC 709 99.1%*, REC 2020 80.4%*
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3: 97.2%*
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Maximum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Effective viewing area
        596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        HDMI/DP: 30 - 140 kHz (H) / 40 - 60 Hz (V); Thunderbolt 4: 30 - 140 kHz (H) / 23 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Delta E
        < 1
        Pixel Density
        163 PPI
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        SmartUniformity
        93 ~ 105%
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync (VRR)
        Yes
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 1400 certified

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (upstream, data, video, PD 90W)
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out
        RJ45
        Ethernet LAN up to 1G*, Wake on LAN
        Signal Output
        Thunderbolt out: 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (downstream, data, PD 15W)
        HDCP
        HDMI (HDCP 2.2 / HDCP 1.4), DisplayPort (HDCP 2.2 / HDCP 1.4)
        HBR3
        Thunderbolt 4
        USB downstream
        1 x Thunderbolt 4, 4 x USB 3.2 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)*
        USB upstream
        1 x Thunderbolt 4

      • Power Delivery

        Thunderbolt Power Delivery
        USB PD version 3.0, 90W (5V/3A, 7V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/4.5A) + 15W (5V/3A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Portuguese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Control software
        SmartControl
        MultiView
        PBP (2x devices)

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        -/+90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+45  degree
        Tilt
        -5/15  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        45.1 W (typ.)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        On mode
        74.5 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        735 x 423 x 285  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 369 x 68  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        613 x 515 x 204  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        14.46  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        9.43  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        7.02  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40*  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • LightSensor
        • RoHS
        Post consumer recycled plastic
        35%
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Finish
        Texture
        Foot
        Black
        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black

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      • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
      • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
      • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
      • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
      • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
      • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
      • Rec 709 Coverage based on CIE1976
      • Rec 2020 Coverage based on CIE1976
      • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
      • Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
      • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
      • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
      • Under SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), the temperature range in operation can be reached to 40°C.
      • The monitor may look different from feature images.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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