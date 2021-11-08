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    • Feel your game Feel your game Feel your game

      Evnia Gaming Monitor Full HD gaming monitor

      27M1N5200P/69

      Overall Rating / 5
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      1 award

      Feel your game

      This Philips gaming monitor is designed for the highest intensity gameplay. Sync technology, Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time create tear-free and low latency gameplay. SmartImage HDR gives a vibrant, lifelike display.

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      Feel your game

      • Evnia 5000
      • 27" (68.5 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

      Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

      Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

      While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

      0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      Philips display with 0.5 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

      The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.5 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 74.1%*, sRGB 100%*, Adobe RGB 87.1%*
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3 86.8%*
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 240 Hz*
        Effective viewing area
        596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 255 kHz (H) / 48 - 240 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Pixel Density
        81.59 PPI
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        SmartUniformity
        97 ~ 102%
        MPRT
        0.5 ms
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium
        G-SYNC
        Compatible*
        HDR
        HDR Ready

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI x 2, DisplayPort x1
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out
        USB:
        USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        HDCP
        HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort)

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Game Settings/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 45  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        27.6 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        780 x 521 x 224  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        614 x 363 x 43  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        614 x 549 x 212  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.65  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        4.80  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.40  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • CE Mark
        • PSB

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

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      • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
      • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
      • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
      • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
      • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
      • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
      • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
      • NTSC / sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931
      • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
      • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
      • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
      • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
      • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
      • The monitor may look different from feature images.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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