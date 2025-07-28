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    • Your gaming experience to the utmost Your gaming experience to the utmost Your gaming experience to the utmost

      Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor DUAL MODE gaming monitor

      27M2N5800P/69

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 Awards

      Your gaming experience to the utmost

      Unlock next-level gaming with this Evnia monitor’s Dual Mode. Seamlessly switch between 3840 x 2160 @ 240Hz and 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz with a simple toggle for unmatched versatility and performance.

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      Fast IPS Gaming monitor
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      Fast IPS Gaming monitor

      DUAL MODE gaming monitor

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      Your gaming experience to the utmost

      • Evnia 5000
      • 27" (68.5 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Dual Mode: The flexibility to match your gameplay

      Dual Mode: The flexibility to match your gameplay

      Experience the best of both worlds with Dual Mode. Seamlessly toggle between 3840 x 2160 @ 240Hz for stunning clarity and 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay. Whether you crave breathtaking visuals or high-speed action, this monitor adapts to your needs in an instant.

      0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

      DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

      VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

      Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

      Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

      Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

      Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

      This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.

      Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

      Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

      Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.

      Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay

      Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay

      This feature pairs MPRT together with Adaptive Sync technology; which effectively eliminates motion blur and ghosting on screen. Sharp and speedy gaming visuals are guaranteed, even at high frame rates.

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

      Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

      Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

      Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

      Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.5 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        Fast IPS
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.1554 x 0.1554 m
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07B (8-bits+FRC)
        Color gamut (typical)
        Adobe RGB 90%; DCI-P3:95%, sRGB: 120%, NTSC 110%*
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Response time (typical)
        1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Maximum resolution
        3840x2160 @ 240 Hz (HDMI/DP), 1920x1080 @ 480Hz (HDMI/DP)
        Effective viewing area
        596.736(H)x335.664(V)mm
        Scanning Frequency
        30KHz~510KHz(H) / 48-240Hz(V) (@3840 x 2160) / 48-480Hz (V) (@1920 x 1080)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Delta E
        Delta <1
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Pixel Density
        163 PPI
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        SmartUniformity
        93~105%
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync (VRR)
        Yes
        G-SYNC
        Yes
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 400 certified
        Stark ShadowBoost
        Yes
        Smart Sniper
        Yes
        Shadow Boost
        Yes
        Smart MBR Sync
        Yes
        Smart MBR
        0.3ms*
        Smart Crosshair
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 2.1 x 1
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DP), HDCP 2.3 (HDMI / DP)
        USB Hub
        USB3.2, Gen1, 5G, Upstream: USB-B x1, Downstream: USB-A x2 (with x1 FC)

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 11 / 10
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Dual Resolution/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        • LowBlue Mode
        Control software
        Evnia Precision Center
        MultiView
        • 2x devices
        • PIP/PBP mode
        Low blue light
        Yes

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 30  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        • Internal
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        36.7 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        730 x 455 x 139  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        614 x 368 x 60  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        614 x 519 x 261  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.04  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        6.32  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.55  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        PVC / BFR free housing
        Post consumer recycled plastics
        85%*

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • MEPS
        • PSB
        • KC
        • KCC
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • UKCA
        • EMF
        • FCC
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Dark Slate
        Finish
        Textured

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      • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
      • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
      • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
      • Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
      • Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
      • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
      • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
      • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
      • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
      • This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
      • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
      • The monitor may look different from feature images.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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