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    • Your gaming experience to the utmost Your gaming experience to the utmost Your gaming experience to the utmost

      Evnia QHD Gaming monitor QD OLED gaming monitor

      27M2N6500L/69

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 Awards

      Your gaming experience to the utmost

      This monitor is built for gaming at high speeds. Its 240Hz refresh rates and QD OLED panel make it a combination of incredible speed and premium picture quality.

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      Your gaming experience to the utmost

      • Evnia 6000
      • 26.5" (67.3cm)
      • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
      Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

      Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

      While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

      High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

      High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

      High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

      True 10-bit display reproduces smoother gradients on visuals

      True 10-bit display reproduces smoother gradients on visuals

      With this Philips true 10-bit color display, you can see color critical professional work of exceptional color accuracy and meeting professional standards. Compared with conventional 8-bit color display, this Philips monitor produces a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients.

      QD OLED for superior colors and vibrant visuals

      QD OLED for superior colors and vibrant visuals

      QD-OLED represents a hybrid approach that marries the OLED panels and quantum dot technology. By combining what’s best of both, QD-OLED guarantees high contrast, deep blacks, and unlimited viewing angles, with the higher peak brightness and more vibrant colors.

      Protects and cools for lasting color clarity

      Protects and cools for lasting color clarity

      Defend your QD-OLED display’s true colors from fading over time. To increase the lifespan of your display, this monitor has an integrated graphene shield which keeps your display cool. The graphene preserves display integrity by evenly dispersing heat generated by the blue light emitted from your screen, and cooling more effectively than graphite. For gamers, this means you can play with confidence that the colors in your game will remain pixel-perfect.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      VESA Certified ClearMR: for accurate blur testing

      VESA Certified ClearMR: for accurate blur testing

      Previously, methods to test blur on screen were measured through MRPT. VESA Certified ClearMR acts as an alternative to MRPT and is designed to reflect the true nature of blur through digital high-speed camera testing. For monitors that are sent in and certified through VESA Certified ClearMR, you can rest assured that you will have an accurate assessment of the monitor's blur quality. Each certification is defined through a CMR range; with this monitor being ClearMR 13000 classified, it has one of the highest classifications of image quality, meaning less overall blur.

      Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

      Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

      Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

      Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

      Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

      This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.

      Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

      Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

      Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.

      Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

      Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

      Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

      When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        26.5"/67.3cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Monitor Panel Type
        QD OLED
        Pixel pitch
        0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
        Brightness
        SDR: 200 (APL 100%)nit, HDR: 400 (APL 10%)  nit
        Display colors
        1.07B (10bits)
        Color gamut (typical)
        Adobe RGB 98%; DCI-P3:99%, sRGB: 147.5%, NTSC 120%*
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1.5M:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Response time (typical)
        0.03ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10000
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Maximum resolution
        2560x1440 @ 240 Hz (DP) ;2560x1440 @ 144Hz (HDMI) *
        Effective viewing area
        590.42(H) x 333.72(V) mm
        Scanning Frequency
        HDMI: 30k-230kHz(H)/ 48-144Hz(V) , DP: 30k-390kHz(H)/ 48-240Hz(V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Delta E
        < 2 (sRGB)
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Pixel Density
        111 PPI
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-reflection, 2H
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Yes
        G-SYNC
        Yes*
        HDR
        HDR 10
        Pixel format
        RGB Q-Stripe*
        Smart Crosshair
        Yes
        Stark ShadowBoost
        Yes
        Smart Sniper
        Yes
        Clear MR Tier
        13000
        Shadow Boost
        Yes
        SoftBlue technology
        Yes*

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Headphone out
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort), HDCP 2.3 (HDMI / DisplayPort)

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS
        • sRGB
        • Windows 11 / 10
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Game Settings/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        • LowBlue Mode
        Control software
        Evnia Precision Center
        MultiView
        Yes

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        130  mm
        Pivot
        +-90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 30  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        77.52 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        730 x 445 x 139  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        609 x 355 x 61  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        609 x 531 x 261  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        8.79  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        5.88  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.08  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        MTBF
        30,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post consumer recycled plastics
        85%*

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • ETL
        • MEPS
        • PSB
        • CEL
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • BSMI
        • UKCA
        • EMF
        • FCC
        • CEC

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Dark Slate
        Finish
        Textured

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      • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
      • Low blue light compliance: The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
      • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
      • Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.
      • The max resolution of QHD 144Hz is supported by 8 bits
      • Active pixels: 2560(H) x 1440(V) Number of total pixels: 2576(H) x 1456(V); extra pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.
      • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
      • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
      • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
      • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
      • This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
      • The monitor may look different from feature images.
      • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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