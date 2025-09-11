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27M2N6500L/69
Your gaming experience to the utmost
This monitor is built for gaming at high speeds. Its 240Hz refresh rates and QD OLED panel make it a combination of incredible speed and premium picture quality.See all benefits
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QD OLED gaming monitor
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recurring payment
While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.
With this Philips true 10-bit color display, you can see color critical professional work of exceptional color accuracy and meeting professional standards. Compared with conventional 8-bit color display, this Philips monitor produces a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients.
QD-OLED represents a hybrid approach that marries the OLED panels and quantum dot technology. By combining what’s best of both, QD-OLED guarantees high contrast, deep blacks, and unlimited viewing angles, with the higher peak brightness and more vibrant colors.
Defend your QD-OLED display’s true colors from fading over time. To increase the lifespan of your display, this monitor has an integrated graphene shield which keeps your display cool. The graphene preserves display integrity by evenly dispersing heat generated by the blue light emitted from your screen, and cooling more effectively than graphite. For gamers, this means you can play with confidence that the colors in your game will remain pixel-perfect.
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Previously, methods to test blur on screen were measured through MRPT. VESA Certified ClearMR acts as an alternative to MRPT and is designed to reflect the true nature of blur through digital high-speed camera testing. For monitors that are sent in and certified through VESA Certified ClearMR, you can rest assured that you will have an accurate assessment of the monitor's blur quality. Each certification is defined through a CMR range; with this monitor being ClearMR 13000 classified, it has one of the highest classifications of image quality, meaning less overall blur.
Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.
This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.
Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.
Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
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