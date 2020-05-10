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Discontinued
325E1C/00
Simply immersive
The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra wide-color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images alive!
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides a hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or the desk that faces a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables, for a more organized desk.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
4.1
of 5
75
Reviews
Sydney64
10/05/2020
Australia
Philips Curved LCD monitor 4K 328E1CA
with Covid-19 and working from home I wanted a better resolution so that I could work better
Pros
none so far
Cons
its only a lcd, and didn't come with a dp cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-04-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-04-09
TCP63
04/05/2020
Australia
Great curved monitor product
This 27 inch curved monitor in a word "Awesome", I bought it specifically to watch on line videos and it works flawlessly. The picture quality is superb and flicker free, the speakers well they do leave a little to be desired. I couldn't go back to my old 21 inch monitor which was very good but for what I bought it for this Phillips monitor works just great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272E1CA Full HD Curved LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272E1CA Full HD Curved LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-04
Panda001
22/04/2020
Australia
Excellent Prodcut
Nice color and cool design,Would definitely recommend to family
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.