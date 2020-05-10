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  • Simply immersive

Discontinued

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

325E1C/00

4.1

| (75) Reviews

Simply immersive

The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra wide-color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images alive!

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Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides a hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or the desk that faces a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables, for a more organized desk.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

75

Reviews

10/05/2020

Australia

Australia

Philips Curved LCD monitor 4K 328E1CA

with Covid-19 and working from home I wanted a better resolution so that I could work better

Pros

none so far

Cons

its only a lcd, and didn't come with a dp cable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-04-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-04-09

04/05/2020

Australia

Australia

Great curved monitor product

This 27 inch curved monitor in a word "Awesome", I bought it specifically to watch on line videos and it works flawlessly. The picture quality is superb and flicker free, the speakers well they do leave a little to be desired. I couldn't go back to my old 21 inch monitor which was very good but for what I bought it for this Phillips monitor works just great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 272E1CA Full HD Curved LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 272E1CA Full HD Curved LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-04

22/04/2020

Australia

Australia

Excellent Prodcut

Nice color and cool design,Would definitely recommend to family

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.