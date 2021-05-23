  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Take console gaming to the next level Take console gaming to the next level Take console gaming to the next level

      Momentum UltraWide LCD monitor

      345M2R/69

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Take console gaming to the next level

      This Momentum UltraWide IPS gaming monitor delivers an expansive viewing experience. 1ms, 144Hz, LowInput lag allow you to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed for gaming. HDR gives great visual immersion with rich colors and contrast.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Entertainment & gaming

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Momentum
      - {discount-value}

      Momentum

      UltraWide LCD monitor

      Total

      recurring payment

      Take console gaming to the next level

      • Momentum
      • 34" (86.36 cm)
      • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

      144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

      You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

      MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

      These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

      Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

      The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        34 inch / 86.36 cm
        Aspect ratio
        21:9
        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 97.5%*, sRGB 119%*, Adobe RGB 96%*
        Color gamut (min.)
        DCI-P3 88.9%*
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Maximum resolution
        3440 x 1440 @ 144 Hz*
        Effective viewing area
        799.8 H) x 334.8 (V) mm
        Scanning Frequency
        HDMI: 30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V), DP: 30 - 220 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Pixel Density
        109.68 PPI
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        MPRT
        1 ms
        Low Input Lag
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        AMD FreeSync™ technology
        Premium
        HDR
        HDR Ready

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        • DisplayPort x 2
        Sync Input
        Separate Sync
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • Game Settings/Down
        • SmartImage game/Back
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode*
        • 2x devices

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        110  mm
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • External
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        On mode
        55.5 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)

      • Dimensions

        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        930 x 525 x 159  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        817 x 365 x 51  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        817 x 523 x 249  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        12.46  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        9.72  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.72  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • Mercury free
        • PVC / BFR free housing

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
      • The maximum resolution works for DP input only.
      • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
      • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
      • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
      • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
      • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
      • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
      • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
      • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
      • PIP DP: only supports up to 3440 x 1440 @ 120Hz
      • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
      • The monitor may look different from feature images.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.