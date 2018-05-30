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    • Double the light/more varieties for unique needs Double the light/more varieties for unique needs Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      Ultinon HID Headlight bulb

      85410WXX2

      Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon.

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      Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

      • Type of lamp: D1S
      • Pack of: 2
      • 85 V,35 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

      Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

      Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        6000K

      • Product description

        Range
        • Ultinon HID - WX
        • Ultinon HID

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 800/1500

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        2300  lm

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        85  V
        Wattage
        35  W
        Base
        PK32d-2
        Description
        D1S 6000K
        Range
        WX

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85410WXX2
        Ordering code
        37328828

      • Packaging Data

        Packing
        X2
        EAN1
        8727900373288
        EAN3
        8727900373295

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