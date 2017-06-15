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    • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe

      X-tremeVision Better light output

      9005XVS2

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use.

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      X-tremeVision

      Better light output

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      Feel safe, drive safe

      Boosts your vision on the road

      • Type of lamp: HB3
      • 12 V,65 W
      • More light
      • Up to 3,500 K
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

      Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road

      Greater driving comfort and safety

      X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

      Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

      X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        100% more vision

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        P20d
        Designation
        HB3 X-tremeVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        E1 22S
        Range
        X-tremeVision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        HB3

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 200/400

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1860 ±12%

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        65  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        37270030

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900372700

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