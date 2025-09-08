Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our quietest purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, with minimal energy and sound. With a sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly within your home and lifestyle.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier
Total
recurring payment
Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
Effectively captures allergens and pollutants.
Purifies rooms up to 109m2
Our quietest purifier
Filter lifetime of 3 years
420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2
With powerful filtration of 420 m3/h (CADR) (1), it can easily purify spaces up to 109 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 7 minutes (2).
Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise
Experience our quietest purifier, with SilentWings technology. Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 13 dB(A).
3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Long-lasting filter of 3 years
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (5), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Create a soothing, clean room for kids with a nightlight
Select the kids Bedtime Routine schedule to thoroughly clean the air before your kid’s bedtime begins. The device then switches to quiet Sleep mode, whilst a gentle nightlight stays on. So little ones feel safe in the dark, and parents feel reassured throughout the night.
Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets
All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust-mite, pollen, pet or mold-spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.
Effectively reduces viruses and bacteria from the air
Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8) and Staphylococcus bacteria (9).
Traps smells and gas pollutants
The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.
Lower energy consumption than a light bulb
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 28 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality
Aerasene technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.
Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app
Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.
Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air
Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.