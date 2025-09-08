  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound. Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound. Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
    • Play Pause

      PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series Smart Air Purifier

      AC2220/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.

      Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our quietest purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, with minimal energy and sound. With a sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly within your home and lifestyle.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Air Purifier

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
      - {discount-value}

      PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

      Smart Air Purifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.

      Effectively captures allergens and pollutants.

      • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
      • Our quietest purifier
      • Filter lifetime of 3 years
      • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2

      Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2

      With powerful filtration of 420 m3/h (CADR) (1), it can easily purify spaces up to 109 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 7 minutes (2).

      Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise

      Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise

      Experience our quietest purifier, with SilentWings technology. Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 13 dB(A).

      3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

      Long-lasting filter of 3 years

      Long-lasting filter of 3 years

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (5), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

      Create a soothing, clean room for kids with a nightlight

      Create a soothing, clean room for kids with a nightlight

      Select the kids Bedtime Routine schedule to thoroughly clean the air before your kid’s bedtime begins. The device then switches to quiet Sleep mode, whilst a gentle nightlight stays on. So little ones feel safe in the dark, and parents feel reassured throughout the night.

      Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust-mite, pollen, pet or mold-spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

      Effectively reduces viruses and bacteria from the air

      Effectively reduces viruses and bacteria from the air

      Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8) and Staphylococcus bacteria (9).

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 28 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      Aerasene technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.

      Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

      Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

      Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Color
        Arctic White
        Internet connectivity
        Yes (Air + app)
        Voice control
        Yes (Alexa, Google Home)

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        28 W
        Air quality sensors
        PM2.5
        Min. sound level
        13 dB
        Max. sound level
        45 dB

      • Performance

        CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
        420 m3/h
        Filter layers
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Max. room size
        109 m2

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Scheduler
        Yes (in App)
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Speed settings
        Yes (5 levels)
        Automatic display dimming
        Yes
        Ambient night light
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Color ring, numerical
        Recommended filter change
        3 years

      • Safety feature

        Child lock
        Yes

      • Energy efficiency

        Voltage
        100-240V

      • Maintenance

        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Compatability

        Included Accessories 1
        FY2200/30

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        48.6 x 28.0 x 28.0 cm
        Product weight
        4.1 kg
        Packaging dimensions (L x W x H)
        54.0 x 34.8 x 34.8 cm
        Weight incl. packaging
        5.72 kg

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2022
      • (2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard
      • (3) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
      • (5) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage
      • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
      • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
      • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
      • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
      • (10) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.